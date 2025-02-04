Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.92% Government Security 2039 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% Government Security 2054 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 07, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

