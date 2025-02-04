Doms Inds gains after Q3 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Doms Industries advanced 2.09% to Rs 2,601.50 after the company reported 35.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.73 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 37.34 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 34.8% YoY to Rs 501.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 72.96 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 39.3% from Rs 52.39 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA grew by 26.7% YoY to Rs 87.9 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.5% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 18.7% recorded in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew 42.5% to Rs 153.90 crore on 23.9% increase in revenue to Rs 1,403.90 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Santosh Raveshia, Managing Director, DOMS Industries, said, Despite the tepid market conditions and festive season in India as well as globally, we continued on our consistent growth trajectory during Q3FY 2025. Our strategic initiatives have played a pivotal role in fuelling this growth. The successful acquisition of Uniclan Healthcare, which lead our entry into Baby Hygiene products, coupled with our timely expansion of capacities across various product categories, have all contributed positively to our quarterly performance.

The company's manufacturing cost structure broadly remained stable in Q3 FY'25, with input prices holding steady, resulting in consistent gross margins on a sequential basis. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter grew 26.7% Y-o-Y and 2.2% sequentially. However, there was a slight margin compression of approximately 120 bps Q-o-Q which was primarily driven by increased employee expenses, stemming from additional hiring to support production capacity expansion and impact of ESOP grants to reward employees.

Furthermore, we witnessed an increase in selling and distribution expenses primarily on account of consolidation of Uniclan Healthcare. As a result of these factors, the company's consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 17.5%, as on expected lines, but higher than our targeted range of 16-17%.

Going forward, we remain cautiously optimistic in the near term, on improvement in demand conditions with tailwinds from the upcoming back-to-school season, growing emphasis on education and increased government's spending in this sector, contributing to the growth momentum. Our strategic priorities remain unchanged with focus on delivering consistent and profitable volume growth through expanding our production capacities, investing in our brands and strengthening our supply chain, positioning ourselves for sustainable long-term growth.

Doms Industries is primarily engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and distribution of school stationery and art materials under the brand names 'DOMS' and 'C3'

