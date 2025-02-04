Volumes spurt at NLC India Ltd counter

NLC India Ltd registered volume of 6.52 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67573 shares

Divis Laboratories Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 February 2025.

NLC India Ltd registered volume of 6.52 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67573 shares. The stock rose 10.67% to Rs.233.80. Volumes stood at 60649 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 45890 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7125 shares. The stock rose 4.12% to Rs.6,132.05. Volumes stood at 31320 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 6.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.66% to Rs.186.65. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47675 shares. The stock slipped 4.35% to Rs.903.75. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82229 shares. The stock rose 4.33% to Rs.506.70. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News