Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government policies provide enabling framework for industries to adopt path of sustainability

Government policies provide enabling framework for industries to adopt path of sustainability

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Satyendra Kumar, Director, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Govt of India while addressing the FICCI's 8th edition of International Sustainability Conclave 2024, urged the industry, being an important and capable stakeholder, to be at the forefront of organizing itself and communicating the progress made in the sustainability journey over all these years. Kumar further stated that the government policies and laws are already in place which is providing an enabling framework for the industries to adopt the path of sustainability. He also stated that the industry must also come forward to identify the challenges and gaps in the policies for the overall implementation of the rules.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

RITES gains on bagging Rs 67-cr LoA

Union Forest Minister Gave Away 'Eco Warrior Awards 2023', India's First Ever Dedicated Awards Show For Indian Forest Service Officers

Sun Pharmaceutical included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Biocon features in S&amp;P's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

India's New Market for 'Green Credits': A Promising Initiative for Environmental Sustainability Insight by LIBF India

Indices trim gains; realty shares in demand; VIX drops 5.64%

India's Manufacturing Sector Leads Overall Private Sector Growth

INR flips back from two month low as US Fed punctures dollar rally

All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Remains Steady

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story