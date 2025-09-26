Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 5.95% to 11.43.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,700, a premium of 45.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,654.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 236.15 points or 0.95% to 24,654.70.

Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

