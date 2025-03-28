Adani Green arm bags LOA for 400 MW solar power project from UPPCL

Adani Green Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for the supply of 400 MW of solar power.

The project involves the supply of 400 MW of solar power from a grid-connected solar PV power plant to be developed in the state of Rajasthan. The LOA covers the supply of power for a duration of 25 years.

In addition, the company clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Adani Green Energy is a global leader in renewable energy, developing and operating solar, wind, hybrid, and hydropower plants across India. With the largest operating renewable portfolio in India at 11.7 GW, AGEL is committed to achieving 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 92.2% to Rs 492 crore on a 3.1% increase in sales to Rs 2,286 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.17% to Rs 958 on the BSE.

