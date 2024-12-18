Govt refers 'One Nation, One Election' bills to joint parliamentary committee for wider deliberations

The government has decided to refer the "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE) bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for broader consultations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced this development in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion for detailed discussions on the matter at every level.

The announcement came amid a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, where Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These bills are designed to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, a proposal that has drawn mixed reactions across the political spectrum.

While introducing the bills, Meghwal stated the governments readiness to refer the ONOE legislation to the JPC. He dismissed opposition objections as politically motivated, further intensifying the debate. Opposition leaders, however, registered strong protests against the bills, questioning their implications and demanding further scrutiny.

The JPC, an ad hoc parliamentary body, will now examine the bills in detail. Comprising members from both Houses of Parliament and representing both ruling and opposition parties, the committee will conduct a comprehensive review of the proposed legislation. It is authorized to consult experts, seek input from public bodies and individuals, and gather evidence. However, its recommendations are advisory in nature, and the government is not obligated to act on them.

The decision to involve the JPC signals the governments acknowledgment of the complexity and significance of the ONOE proposal. The concept of simultaneous elections has been a topic of extensive debate, with proponents arguing it will reduce electoral costs and administrative burden, while critics raise concerns about its potential impact on federalism and voter representation.

