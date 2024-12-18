Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 223.56 points or 0.49% at 45407.8 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 2.95%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 1.8%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.64%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.58%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Onward Technologies Ltd (up 0.98%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.92%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 0.88%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 0.83%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 0.83%).

On the other hand, R Systems International Ltd (down 1.84%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 1.38%), and Ksolves India Ltd (down 1.06%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 98.4 or 0.17% at 57027.38.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.73 points or 0.15% at 16426.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.05% at 24348.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was up 94.88 points or 0.12% at 80779.33.

On BSE,1558 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

