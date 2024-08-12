Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance declined 62.96% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.691.00 -31 OPM %75.363.00 -PBDT0.541.45 -63 PBT0.541.45 -63 NP0.401.08 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Cities and countries makes subtle case to host 2036 Olympics

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

CEOs of Britain's biggest companies get record pay in 2023, shows research

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story