Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

