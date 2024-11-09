Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.880.56 57 OPM %70.4567.86 -PBDT0.760.62 23 PBT0.760.62 23 NP0.570.50 14

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

