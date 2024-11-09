Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 16.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 343.65 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 16.77% to Rs 50.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 343.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.343.65302.4027.7928.1991.7981.3567.4058.3950.6943.41

