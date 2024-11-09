Samhi Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.62 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 265.54 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels reported to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 265.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 219.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.265.54219.9634.7123.0841.03-60.5612.20-88.4412.62-88.00

