GP Eco Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 121-cr solar order

GP Eco Solutions India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 541.80 after the company announced that it had secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 121.29 crore for a solar power project.

According to an exchange filing, the order was awarded by Welkin Renewable India and involves the development of a ground-mounted, grid-connected solar power plant with a cumulative capacity of 24 MWac / 31.67 MWdc. The project will be located in the state of Punjab, India, and will be executed under the Open Access Captive Metering Arrangement. It is scheduled for commissioning by 31 March 2026.

Under the terms of the contract, GP Eco Solutions India will be responsible for providing comprehensive EPC services, including engineering, design, procurement, supply, installation, erection, testing, commissioning, and final handover of the project.