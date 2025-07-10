Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated hits the roof on securing Rs 20-cr facility management contract for JPNI airport

Krystal Integrated hits the roof on securing Rs 20-cr facility management contract for JPNI airport

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Krystal Integrated Services hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 666.30 after it has secured a order from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the terminal building of Jay Prakash Narayan International (JPNI) Airport in Patna worth Rs 20.26 crore.

The three-year contract underscores Krystal's expanding footprint in managing critical public infrastructure projects.

Under the terms of the contract, Krystal will provide comprehensive facility management services across the terminal. These services are designed to ensure smooth operations, improve passenger comfort, and guarantee strict adherence to international hygiene and safety standards at one of Bihars busiest airports.

With this win, Krystal continues to expand its footprint in the aviation and infrastructure sectors, aligning with its strategic focus on high-value public sector projects. The company currently serves a wide range of industries including healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways, metro systems, and retail. Beyond facility services, KISL also offers staffing solutions, payroll management, private security, catering services, and waste management, it added.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & whole time director, Krystal Integrated Services, said, We are immensely proud to be entrusted with the responsibility of managing facilities at the new terminal of JPNI Airport. This is not just another contract; it signifies the trust that institutions like the Airports Authority of India place in our people, processes, and purpose. Airports require the highest standards of efficiency, safety, and cleanliness. Our team understands how seamless operations directly impact the experience of thousands of daily travelers, and we are fully committed to delivering excellence.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 11.85 crore on 41.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 413.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

