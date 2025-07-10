Japanese markets ended lower amid uncertainty over tariffs and an upcoming election. The Nikkei average dropped 0.44 percent to 39,646.36 while the broader Topix index settled 0.56 percent lower at 2,812.34.

Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday. On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.9 percent.

Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 1.6 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News