Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries commissions new ERW pipe manufacturing

JTL Industries commissions new ERW pipe manufacturing

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JTL Industries announced a significant capacity expansion initiative with the planned commissioning of a new Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipe manufacturing line, specifically targeted to serve the ASTM/API-grade pipe market.

The new line will enable JTL to manufacture pipes in the following specifications: h

- Round pipes: 6 to 20 (168 mm OD to 508 mm OD) h

- Square sections: 130 mm x 130 mm to 400 mm x 400 mm h

- Rectangular sections: 100 mm x 160 mm to 300 mm x 500 mm h

- Thickness range: 4 mm to 16 mm

Also Read

Rupee advances for third straight session; ends 3 paise higher at 85.65/$

No talks on leadership change: K'taka CM dismisses reshuffle speculation

Premium

MNC Funds: High quality, but hold for a minimum of 5 years to offset risks

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 346 pts, Nifty at 25,355; IT stocks drag ahead of TCS Q1 results

Indian immigrants top Forbes 2025 list of richest foreign-born billionaires

This facility will add a substantial annual capacity of 3,00,000 MTPA, strengthening JTLs position in the value-added and high-strength steel pipe segments. The new line is scheduled to be fully installed and operational within 12 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Desco Infratech gains on bagging Rs 2-cr of order

Japanese markets ended lower amid uncertainty over tariffs

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.48%

JTL Inds jumps on expansion plan

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story