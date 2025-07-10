JTL Industries commissions new ERW pipe manufacturing

JTL Industries announced a significant capacity expansion initiative with the planned commissioning of a new Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipe manufacturing line, specifically targeted to serve the ASTM/API-grade pipe market.
The new line will enable JTL to manufacture pipes in the following specifications: h
- Round pipes: 6 to 20 (168 mm OD to 508 mm OD) h
- Square sections: 130 mm x 130 mm to 400 mm x 400 mm h
- Rectangular sections: 100 mm x 160 mm to 300 mm x 500 mm h
- Thickness range: 4 mm to 16 mm
Also Read
This facility will add a substantial annual capacity of 3,00,000 MTPA, strengthening JTLs position in the value-added and high-strength steel pipe segments. The new line is scheduled to be fully installed and operational within 12 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app