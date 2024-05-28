GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 160.84 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 79.04% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 160.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 27.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.11% to Rs 655.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

