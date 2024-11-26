Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 83.44% to Rs 40.76 crore

Net Loss of Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt reported to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 83.44% to Rs 40.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.7622.22 83 OPM %-15.85-32.76 -PBDT-4.54-7.28 38 PBT-4.55-7.29 38 NP-4.55-7.29 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Prez to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption

Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' category in several areas

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades flat as Asian shares mixed; FIIs turn net buyers

Amid delay over naming CM, Shinde asks supporters not to throng Varsha'

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story