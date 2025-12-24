GPT Infra gains after bagging Rs 199-cr contract from North Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects advanced 2.11% to Rs 113.65 after the company announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 199.2 crore from CAO/CON, Gorakhpur, North Eastern Railway.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order involves the construction of substructures, including fabrication and launching of superstructures, for Important Bridge No. 247 and 287, each comprising 10x61.0 m. The bridges will be built with Double D type well foundations for a double-line track conforming to RDSO 25-tonne axle load standards.

The project is located over the River Rapti between the Balrampur and Bahraich stations and is part of the new railway line work on the Khalilabad-Bahraich section of the North Eastern Railway.

The company added that the contract is to be executed within 730 days from the appointed date. GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions-infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa. The company reported a 23.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.80 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 17.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 278.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.