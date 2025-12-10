Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for project in Uttar Pradesh

GPT Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for project in Uttar Pradesh

Dec 10 2025
GPT Infraprojects announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L1) from North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) for construction of the bridge over Rapti River.

The scope of work includes building the substructure, fabricating the superstructure, and executing the launching for Important Bridge No. 247 (101 m) and Bridge No. 287 (101 m). The project features Double-D type well foundations designed for double-line operations with RDSO 25T axle load specifications. The bridges will be developed along the KhalilabadBahraich section of the North Eastern Railway.

The said order is valued at Rs 199.17 crore.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The company reported a 23.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.80 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 17.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 278.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter declined 1.45% to settle at Rs 105 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

