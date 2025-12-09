Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

To invest Rs 4,000 cr for developing AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network (proposed to be renamed as Aqylon Nexus Limited) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana for the development of an AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus capacity of 50 MW in the State of Telangana.

The proposed project involves a planned investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore, spread across approximately 20 acres of land located at Fab City, Tukkuguda. The MoU has been executed today, i.e., 9 December 2025 .

