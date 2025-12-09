Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

To invest Rs 4,000 cr for developing AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network (proposed to be renamed as Aqylon Nexus Limited) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana for the development of an AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus capacity of 50 MW in the State of Telangana.

The proposed project involves a planned investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore, spread across approximately 20 acres of land located at Fab City, Tukkuguda. The MoU has been executed today, i.e., 9 December 2025 .

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo update on operations

RBI Governor observes that there has been steady improvement in health and operations of banking sector in 2025

Kaynes Tech denies auditor change plans

Pace Digitek receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 1.32 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story