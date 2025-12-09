IndiGo update on operations

IndiGo press release for normalisation of operations
IndiGo can confirm that after days of significant and steady improvement across the network, we have reinstated our operations across our network. This means all flights published on our website are scheduled to operate with an adjusted network. Also, nearly all bags that were stuck at airports have been delivered to our customers and the teams are working on delivering the remaining at the earliest.
Today, we are operating more than 1800 flights, connecting all 138 stations in our network, and plan to fly nearly 1900 flights tomorrow. We have optimised our operations, and our on-time performance is also back to normal levels. We have also automated the procedure for our customers to get full refunds upon cancellations (with 'No Questions Asked') through a simple process on our website.
We request all our customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight status.html before heading to the airport. Refund assistance, if any, can be sought at https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html or through our customer support channels. We regret this disruption and apologize sincerely to all our customers for the inconvenience caused to them.
