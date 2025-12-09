Kaynes Tech denies auditor change plans

Kaynes Technology India said it has not entered into any negotiations to change its statutory auditor, refuting a recent media report that suggested the company was considering such a move.
In a clarification issued to the stock exchanges, the company said the report was based on an incorrect interpretation of managements general remarks during a media interaction.
The company said that no discussions, proposals or decisions on a change in statutory auditors have been placed before the Board or the Audit Committee. It added that the existing auditors continue to hold office for their approved tenure in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations.
Kaynes Technology further said it has fully disclosed all material information that may impact its operational or financial performance and is not aware of any undisclosed event that could explain the recent movement in its stock.
The company also said that no regulatory or legal proceedings have been initiated or contemplated in relation to this matter. Kaynes added that the article has no material impact on the company, as no auditor-related negotiations or decisions are currently under consideration.
Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end, IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer offering services across the Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) spectrum.
The company posted a strong performance in Q2 FY26. Consolidated net profit jumped 102% year-on-year to Rs 121.4 crore, while revenue rose 58% to Rs 906.2 crore. The order book increased to Rs 8,099.4 crore as of 30 September 2025, compared with Rs 5,422.8 crore a year earlier.
Shares of Kaynes Technology India surged 14.10% to end at Rs 4,335.50 on the BSE.
