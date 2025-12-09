Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

Pace Digitek receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Pace Digitek announced that CRISIL has upgraded the credit ratings on bank facilities (Rs 1,000 crore) of the company at CRISIL A-; Stable/ CRISIL A2+ (upgraded from CRISIL BBB; Stable / CRISIL A2).

Further, CRISIL has also assigned the rating CRISIL A-; Stable / CRISIL A2+ to the bank facilities (Rs 200 crore) of Lineage Power, a material subsidiary of Pace Digitek.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

