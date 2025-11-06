Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; realty shares decline for 2nd day

The key equity indices traded with minor cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. Investors tracked ongoing Bihar election 2025, corporate earnings and economic data. The Nifty traded below the 25,550 mark.

Realty shares tumbled for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 47.59 points or 0.06% to 83,419.87. The Nifty 50 index fell 62.95 points or 0.25% to 25,534.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.47%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,188 shares rose and 2,960 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 58.9 in October, comfortably above both the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.3. October data showed softer, although still substantial, expansions in Indian services output and new business. While factors like demand buoyancy and GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief reportedly led to an improvement in operating conditions, competition and heavy rains constrained growth. HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 60.4 in October from 61.0 in September. There was also a weaker, albeit still substantial, upturn in aggregate sales. The rate of expansion was the softest in five months. For new orders and output, the slowdowns in growth were centred on the service economy as manufacturers actually registered quicker rates of expansion.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.27% to 948.85. The index dropped 2.04% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (down 3.49%), Godrej Properties (down 3.45%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.46%), DLF (down 2.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.31%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.24%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.02%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.47% to 6.499 from the previous close of 6.530. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6400 compared with its close of 88.7700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.71% to Rs 121,376. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.15% to 100.02. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.38% to 4.143. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 34 cents or 0.54% to $63.86 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Devyani International (DIL) declined 2.105 after the company reported a mixed Q2 FY26 performance, with net loss widening to Rs 23.95 crore from Rs 4.92 crore in Q2 FY25, despite revenue growth driven by network expansion and steady demand. On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations increased 12.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,376.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

Indoco Remedies fell 1.70%. The company consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 9.21 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 10.01 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 471.83 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 9.59% as against Rs 430.66 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Piramal Pharma rose 0.92%, The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 99.22 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 22.59 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review declined 8.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,043.72 crore. The YoY performance was impacted by inventory destocking by a customer in one large CDMO order.