The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 73.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co declined 73.90% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.9134.032.4910.111.523.500.652.490.652.49

