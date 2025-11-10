Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 65.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 1516.83 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 65.39% to Rs 323.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 1516.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1151.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1516.831151.3433.7429.30516.06338.07430.86276.48323.18195.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News