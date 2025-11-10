SJVN consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 1032.40 crore

Net profit of SJVN declined 30.20% to Rs 307.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 441.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 1032.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1026.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1032.401026.2583.3080.72623.61722.49452.68589.69307.91441.14

