Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Khandwala Securities remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.403.144.71-143.310.320.290.240.230.240.24

