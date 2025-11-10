Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 115.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 366.40 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 115.48% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 366.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 296.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.366.40296.465.553.8219.9011.9113.876.4410.304.78

