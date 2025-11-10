Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 225.63 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 10.86% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 225.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 199.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.225.63199.806.957.2016.6911.3815.399.9411.4310.31

