Grasim Industries board approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Grasim Industries announced that its finance committee has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The company will raise funds through fully paid, unsecured, listed, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated non-convertible debentures (NCDs), priced at Rs 100,000 each. The issuance will be carried out on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, as per the regulatory filing.

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading diversified player with a leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple fiber and viscose filament yarn and the largest chlor-alkali, advanced material, linen yarn, and fabrics producer in India. The company recently has entered the paints business and is setting up six plants across pan-India locations.