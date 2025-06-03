Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries board approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Grasim Industries board approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Grasim Industries announced that its finance committee has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The company will raise funds through fully paid, unsecured, listed, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated non-convertible debentures (NCDs), priced at Rs 100,000 each. The issuance will be carried out on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, as per the regulatory filing.

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading diversified player with a leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple fiber and viscose filament yarn and the largest chlor-alkali, advanced material, linen yarn, and fabrics producer in India. The company recently has entered the paints business and is setting up six plants across pan-India locations.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 9.20% to Rs 1,495.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,369.82 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 17.33% YoY to Rs 44,267.26 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Shares of Grasim Industries rose 0.80% to Rs 2,544.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

