MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
MIC Electronics said it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.11 crore from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division of East Central Railway.

The order is for the supply and installation of electronic coach indication boards, a fare display board for the UTS/PRS counter, and other amenities including a video wall at platform number 7.

The project is to be executed within six months from the date of the LoA. The aggregate value of the work order stands at Rs 1,11,50,332.60. Additionally, the company has secured an order valued at Rs 60,00,000 for emergency lighting units (ELU) from Indian Railways.

The company confirmed that none of the promoter/promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.

The company's consolidated net profit plummeted by 92.8% to Rs 3.57 crore, despite a significant 95.3% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 44.85 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

Shares of MIC Electronics shed 0.72% to Rs 59.58 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

