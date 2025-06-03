MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

MIC Electronics said it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.11 crore from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division of East Central Railway.

The order is for the supply and installation of electronic coach indication boards, a fare display board for the UTS/PRS counter, and other amenities including a video wall at platform number 7.

The project is to be executed within six months from the date of the LoA. The aggregate value of the work order stands at Rs 1,11,50,332.60. Additionally, the company has secured an order valued at Rs 60,00,000 for emergency lighting units (ELU) from Indian Railways.