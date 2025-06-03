Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki's production rises 1% to 195,882 units in May'25

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India's total production rose 1.38% to 195,882 units in May 2025 as against 193,207 units recorded in May 2024.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production jumped 8.84% as compared with 179,956 units produced in April 2025.

In May25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 193,466 units, registering a 1.84% increase from 189,964 units produced in May 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 2,416 units in May 2025, down 25.50% year on year.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company had reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.13% to currently trade at Rs 12,151.75 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

