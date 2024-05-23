Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 37727.13 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 0.07% to Rs 1369.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1368.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 37727.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33462.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.62% to Rs 5624.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6827.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 130978.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117627.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

