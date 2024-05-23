Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 37727.13 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 0.07% to Rs 1369.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1368.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 37727.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33462.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.62% to Rs 5624.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6827.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 130978.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117627.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37727.1333462.14 13 130978.48117627.08 11 OPM %20.9218.32 -20.7618.35 - PBDT5827.054622.37 26 19270.4919366.33 0 PBT4497.833415.03 32 14269.1714814.74 -4 NP1369.821368.92 0 5624.496827.26 -18

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

