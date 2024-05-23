Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Estates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Max Estates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 28.74% to Rs 30.01 crore

Net loss of Max Estates reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 30.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 92.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.0123.31 29 92.94107.34 -13 OPM %26.0232.56 -19.1229.50 - PBDT2.157.91 -73 2.1136.99 -94 PBT-6.314.18 PL -23.2922.08 PL NP-1.455.29 PL -42.1619.01 PL

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

