Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 40118.08 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 31.97% to Rs 1418.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1075.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 40118.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34609.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40118.0834609.75 16 OPM %21.9919.31 -PBDT5682.324221.77 35 PBT3871.962778.65 39 NP1418.681075.03 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the June 2025 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 1.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story