Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 40118.08 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 31.97% to Rs 1418.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1075.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 40118.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34609.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.40118.0834609.7521.9919.315682.324221.773871.962778.651418.681075.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News