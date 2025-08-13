Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.10% to Rs 253.26 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 14.00% to Rs 43.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 253.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.253.26264.0920.7624.1864.4872.0358.4066.6843.6150.71

