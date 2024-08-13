Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.87% to Rs 264.09 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 37.43% to Rs 50.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 264.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales264.09200.26 32 OPM %24.1823.86 -PBDT72.0353.26 35 PBT66.6848.14 39 NP50.7136.90 37
