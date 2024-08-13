Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 31.46 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 31.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.4650.34-42.31-13.57-2.34-11.08-9.69-19.86-9.69-19.86

