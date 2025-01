Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 29.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 996.42 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 29.30% to Rs 77.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 996.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 757.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.996.42757.778.1010.6096.7582.7989.1173.7777.9360.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News