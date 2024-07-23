Job creation in manufacturing sector will be incentivized says FM

The Finance Minister said in her budget speech today that job creation in the manufacturing sector will be incentivized through a scheme linked to the employment of first-time employees. This scheme will provide incentives to both employees and employers concerning EPFO contributions for the first four years of employment. It will benefit 30 lakh youth and cover additional employment in all sectors. The government will reimburse employers up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards EPFO contributions for each additional employee. This initiative aims to incentivize the additional employment of 50 lakh people.

