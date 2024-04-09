Gravita India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2024.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gravita India Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 1025.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35949 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd crashed 4.97% to Rs 20.63. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd tumbled 4.21% to Rs 3135.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48436 shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd pared 3.52% to Rs 2845.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39332 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd fell 3.49% to Rs 102.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News