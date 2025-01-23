Gravita India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KPI Green Energy Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2025.

KPI Green Energy Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2025.

Gravita India Ltd lost 5.20% to Rs 2061.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13114 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 370.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd crashed 4.79% to Rs 138.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd corrected 4.65% to Rs 458.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16146 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd dropped 4.11% to Rs 859.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47839 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News