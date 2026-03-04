Great Eastern Shipping to buy secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.
The company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 27 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.25 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
