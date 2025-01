Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 30.22 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 14.29% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30.2226.896.7210.492.122.661.712.431.561.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News