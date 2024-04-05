Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Electric Mobility appoints ED and CEO

Greaves Electric Mobility appoints ED and CEO

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the electric mobility segment of Greaves Cotton, has appointed K Vijaya Kumar as its new Executive Director and CEO.

In his new role, Vijaya will lead the company's initiatives in product development, dealer distribution, and market expansion, among other areas.

With over three decades of experience in the mobility sector, Vijaya Kumar has served as the Managing Director and CEO of SAR Group's E-Mobility Business, shaping the growth of electric vehicles. His return to Greaves marks a significant milestone, having previously served as the President of the automotive business at Greaves Cotton (GCL). His career encompasses senior leadership roles at TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 9.19 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves wins order for solar water pumping system

Greaves Eltra City - Redefining Urban Mobility with 'Everything Extra'

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 41,796 equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 19.51 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Greaves Retail enters into technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo

Dr Reddys and Bayer partner to market and distribute second brand of Vericiguat in India

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises transitions towards lean organization structure

Pulsar International fixes record date for stock split

Bharti Hexacom IPO subscribed 29.88 times

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story