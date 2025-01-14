Greaves Electric Mobility launches its new e-scooter 'Magnus Neo'

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), the e- mobility division of Greaves Cotton, has introduced Ampere Magnus Neo, an enhanced variant of its Magnus electric scooter that promises The Power of More.

The Magnus Neo represents the evolution of Ampere's Magnus EX and is set to deliver more style, more power, more strength, more safety, and more savings. The Magnus Neo will take center stage at Auto Expo 2025 in Delhi, starting January 17th. Showcasing its remarkable endurance, the scooter journeyed over 2,000 km from Bengaluru to Delhi, proving its mettle on the road before even hitting the exhibit floor.

The Magnus Neo will be available across Ampere dealerships nationwide starting January 2025, at an introductory offer of Rs 79,999/-.

