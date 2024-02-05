Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Retail's multi-brand AutoEVMart partners with Zero21

Greaves Retail's multi-brand AutoEVMart partners with Zero21

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Zero21's electric autorickshaws to be sold and distributed across AutoEVMart outlets

AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV retail store by Greaves Retail, the retail and distribution unit of Greaves Cotton, announced its partnership with Zero21, an energy solutions company based in Hyderabad.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The partnership aims to accelerate the sales and distribution of Zero21's electric autorickshaws and associated EV spare parts, which are now available across Greaves Retail's multi-brand AutoEVMart stores and spares distribution network.

Zero21's electric autorickshaws, renowned for their efficiency, durability, and eco-friendly features, will now be more accessible through a widespread network of over 100 strategically located AutoEVMart outlets in Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets. This extensive network ensures that potential buyers can explore various options, including popular variants like Chalo and Teer by Zeo21.

This partnership is expected to bring significant advantages to auto drivers and last-mile delivery services, transforming the landscape of E3W. By facilitating a seamless experience for buyers, the partnership seeks to accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions, ultimately contributing to a sustainable and greener future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Cotton Day Highlights U.S. Cotton's Value to the Indian Textile Industry

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Cutting-edge Research &amp; End-to-end Collaborations Critical to Enhance Cotton Productivity: Experts

Capital Goods shares fall

Auto stocks rise

VA TECH WABAG soars after bagging contract worth $33.5 million in Saudi Arabia

UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 584.21% in the December 2023 quarter

BSE SME Mayank Cattle Food makes decent listing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story