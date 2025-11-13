Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 39.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.48% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 39.77% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.48% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.6515.4737.1720.431.372.381.372.381.031.71

